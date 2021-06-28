ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Joi and Doug Partridge will never forget the day they lost their two children Cameron and Layla, and Joi's mother, Dorothy Wright. Wright was driving her grandchildren to church when she was hit by the driver of a stolen car fleeing from police in 2016 in Southwest Atlanta.
“It really hurts because I lost my parent and my two kids,” Joi Partridge told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “It hurts. We have to go on with this every day. The pain and the struggle and hoping we get justice one day,” she said.
Atlanta’s City Council's public safety committee is considering a resolution asking state lawmakers to put more standards in place for police agencies to follow during police chases.
Councilman Antonio Brown’s drafted the resolutions saying there should be restrictive rules established for when police should engage in a pursuit.
He cited the death of a teenager and infant in a midtown crash caused by a car fleeing police.
18-year-old Anjanae McClain was killed in this violent crash on 10th street in Midtown along with 3-month-old Cayden Good in October. The driver of a black BMW, fleeing from police, slammed into the back of a vehicle McClain and Good were riding in. They became the victims of a hit and run.
Councilman Brown wants state and local laws to mirror pending state legislation drafted by State Senator Donzella James, D-College Park, in Senate Bill 63.
“Each police department could make their own route on how to curb this particular problem,” James told Mason. “f they were not in pursuit of someone who had killed someone or armed robbery or rape or something—one of the 7 deadly sins—then they should not be going that speed in a neighborhood like that,” she explained.
James was inspired to draft the legislation by Wright's death--they both attended Morris Brown College and the tragic accident shook the community. The resolution in council urges Governor Kemp to push for legislative changed for police departments across the state.
“She was a block away and a police car hit her because it was in pursuit of a criminal and unfortunately she lost her life and her two grandchildren,” James said.
At the beginning of January 2020, Atlanta Police implemented a “zero-chase” policy but it was later re-implemented. In May of this year, Atlanta Police revised it’s chase policy allowing officers to chase in certain circumstances like if the fleeing suspect has attempted to commit a violent forcible felony which the officer has direct knowledge of or if the suspect would pose an imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury to the officer or others. APD has banded chases for property offenses, traffic offenses, and misdemeanors in the revised policy.
