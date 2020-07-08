ATLANTA (CBS46)—An Atlanta city councilman is hosting an emergency drive-thru food distribution event for families in need.
According to a press release, Councilman Michael Bond will host the event on Thursday, July 9th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Food priority will be given to hospitality industry employees.
“The hospitality industry is among the hardest hit industries in Atlanta during the COVID-19 pandemic and with the second wave of cases rising, we know people are still out of work and experiencing financial difficulty, so we want to try to ease the burden as much as we can by providing grocery boxes for hungry families in need,” Bond said.
The event will take place at the Marriott Marquis, 265 Courtland Street, Atlanta, and participants are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines by remaining in their vehicles and unlocking the trunk or back door of their vehicles for volunteers to load the food.
The event is being held in partnership with the Atlanta Marriott Marquis, Hosea Helps, Landing Tracts, and Celebs Give Back.
