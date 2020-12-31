2020 will be a year to remember for many things for Atlanta, rampant crime will be a part of it.
“Citizens have a right to be upset, crime I just have to say it is out of control,” said Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore.
"#Crime is out of control." - #Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore sat down with me and reflected on crime in 2020 and her optimism for #NewYear2021. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/g7NpSxyWMA— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 1, 2021
Moore spoke one-on-one with CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy and reflected on a year fraught with sadness.
“Again recognizing that crime is out of control and there is a frustration level that we’ve been dealing with the fact that these incidents keep happening over and over again and have been primarily since mid-March,” said Moore.
The murders of Secoriea Turner and Kennedy Maxie further highlighting 2020’s over 155 murders, the highest since the 90s.
Street racing went to a new level as racers continued to shut down streets and interstates.
While violent carjacking’s and shootings at malls and nightclubs continually created headlines.
"First of all you’ve got to recognize you have a problem, state it affirmatively and then begin to work to address it, tomorrow will be the first day of 2021 and we need to start today on working to make Atlanta safer again,” said Moore.
Key to that Moore says will be boosting moral amongst officers and retaining them. Sentiments echoed by the Mayor. While also making sure to work closely with the courts.
“We have a new Fulton County DA, we have a new Sheriff, that is a very important piece not just the policing but also making sure the judicial system is able to address these issues as well,” said Moore.
The first council meeting will be on Jan 4. and Moore says she's invited the mayor to be a part of it and said that public safety will be at the top of the agenda.
