ATLANTA (CBS46) - The Wendy's area where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed has been a contentious issue.
After a number of shootings in the area, and the death of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reacted to the eruption of violence by clearing out protesters from the torched area.
But after weeks of armed men occupying the area, some questioned why now, as well as why the area had not been cleared prior to July 4.
"I want to be clear the responsibility lies with me," said Mayor Bottoms. "We cleared out the barricades out of the streets, and at the request of council members Shepherd and President Felicia Moore, we did not clear out the Wendy's site," continued Bottoms.
She says those who initially gathered at the site had done so peacefully.
"They [Shepherd and Moore] asked that they'd be allowed opportunities to have discussions with this group. So we allowed that to happen," said the mayor.
CBS46's reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke exclusively to Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore about her role in the decision to allow protesters to continue occupying the area.
"The mayor's gonna take responsibility, she has to take full responsibility," said Moore. "And I don't think that it's helpful to try to pull other people into a decision that was solely hers and the police chiefs to make, and this action was taken or not taken, that is her responsibility. It's not the responsibility of council member Shepherd, and it certainly was not my responsibility, and I never even had it in conversation with her about it. She needs to take my name out of her mouth," continued Moore.
Council member Joyce Shepard says, "What the mayor said about me working with community leaders and the people at the Wendy's, and asking for some time to speak with those at the Wendy's, is true."
Shepard also backed the council president, saying it's true that Moore did not speak to the mayor regarding the people at the Wendy's site, nor was she apart of any negotiations.
Moore said she couldn't speak to why the mayor would have named her.
She did however acknowledge that she had been to the site on several occasions as a city leader and to observe what was happening. A conversation with the mayor only took place the night of 8-year-old Turner's death.
CBS46 has reached out to the Mayor's Office for comment but has yet to hear back.
