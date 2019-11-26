ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Next time you drive over a bumpy road or come to a confusing crosswalk, you may want to put your complaint into a simple proposal.
“I started pushing for participatory budgeting earlier in the year when we were discussing our 2020 fiscal budget,” Farokhi.
District 2 Atlanta City Council member Amir Farokhi has launched the "Downtown Decides" campaign to have residents choose how to spend one million dollars allotted for transportation infrastructure improvements in the downtown portion of council district 2.
“Instead of me deciding how to spend it, I said why don’t we ask residents and Atlantans how to spend it,” Farokhi told CBS46.
It’s called participatory budgeting. Cities all over the world use it including, Buenes Aires, Paris, Seattle, New York City, and Chicago. Atlanta would be the first major city in the south to launch the democratic budgeting effort.
Residents can submit proposals on the website www.downtownatldecides.com and the will later be compiled on a ballot. One of the top ranked projects is for continuous bike lanes along Marietta Street. Coming from the northern end of town, the bike lanes are marked in green on Marietta Street, then they suddenly disappear around Centennial Park and Woodruff Park, sending bikers into regular traffic.
“If we have a way to be able to vote on what exactly is being addressed and fixed, then I think that’s definitely something we need to be active in,” said Alvin Staley, who works downtown. “I know if it was my neighborhood I would be active and interested,” he said.
“Once the projects are proposed,” Farokhi said. “We will take some time to work with the city to make sure that they’re legal to make sure they fit the definition of a transportation infrastructure improvement and then we will turn around and create a ballot for people to vote online and off-line,” Farokhi said.
