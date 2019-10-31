MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) -- Here’s a scary thought, several people waited until the last minute to pick out the perfect costume this year, but not everyone is in the Halloween spirit.
Noel Stepp’s husband is the assistant store manager at Spirit Halloween on Mt. Zion Road and said they’ve had a tough time advertising their business in the city of Morrow because they feel like code enforcement is out to get them.
“So, it’s like she’s got this personal vendetta against spirit of Halloween for some reason. That’s what I get from it,” Stepp said. “She ripped down the one on the other marquis and all the flags that they had out front are gone. They’re not allowed to have them out there.”
Stepp said code enforcement informed the store they had to follow the city’s sign ordinance or else.
“Apparently, last year they had management that wasn’t following the rules with signage out front and she sent an email to them this year stating she was going to hold them responsible for last year’s employees,” Stepp said.
So, CBS46 dropped by city hall to find out what has everyone so spooked. And what do you know, no one was available leaving me empty handed.
“Everyone should be in the spirit of Halloween,” Stepp said.
CBS46 contacted code enforcement and the city manager several times on Thursday and never heard back. It looks like the store will have to take up this issue next Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.