ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Beltline sees over 2 million users a year. Some on foot, some on bikes, and of course some on scooters.
With most scooters topping out at 15 miles an hour many using the trail think this is too fast, but that’s about to change.
“At 6 o’clock today all of the scooter companies have agreed to lower the limit to 8 miles an hour during busy periods that we deemed the Beltline,” said President and CEO of Atlanta Beltline Inc Clyde Higgs.
Reduced speed limits will be in effect on the Eastside trail at high use times starting June 21 -- 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.-- seven days a week and on state holiday’s from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Along with the new speeds, parking zones for scooters will soon be put in place to help reduce clutter.
E-scooter companies not in compliance will have their scooter’s impounded by the city. To date 3,000 have been impounded since January.
“E-scooters and e-bikes that have been parked illegally, they are documenting those, and then impounding them, and then they’re charging a fee to the companies,” said Urban Planner for the Office of Mobility Planning Kemberli Sargent who allocates e-scooter permits on behalf of the city.
That fee costs the companies $75 per impound and a storage fee of $25 per day.
While many like the fast pace of inner-city living, heading to the Beltline will be a change of pace for now, no matter your mode of transport.
“We’re also going to collect the data and see if this actually works and see if the user experience for the Beltline improves over time,” said Higgs.
City officials say the 8 miles per hour speed limit was reached after data from scooter companies indicated it was enough to keep your balance on e-scooters and is roughly the same speed bikes travel at on the path.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.