ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – A broken fire hydrant at the site of a deadly fire had one Buckhead neighborhood up in arms.
They reached out us after failing to get the city to fix it after it remained broken for weeks.
Lori D’Andrea lives behind the building at 1718 and 1720 Peachtree. Almost three weeks ago, she noticed the fire hydrant out front of the office building was down.
“So, I sent it in to 311,” said D’Andrea.
She says she got a call back the same night and was told someone would be out to fix it the next business day.
“I was actually super impressed they called back that night, but every day we walked by since, we’ve been calling, we’ve contacted several different agencies, including 911, and nobody has been out to fix it,” D’Andrea added.
This broken hydrant bothers neighbors so much is because they say if this building caught fire they would have no choice but to evacuate from the condos behind it.
On top of that, this also happens to be the location of a tragic fire in 1989.
“Without that background knowledge, I still would have been passionate about calling it in and trying to get it fixed, but that just added fuel to my fire, no pun intended, to really find out how we can get this problem addressed,” D’Andrea said, “It would be a horrible incident to happen and to have a fire hydrant not be there to help fix the problem.”
Five people were killed in that fire, and 30 more were injured, including a woman who jumped from the sixth floor and survived.
“And a fire hydrant being down, in a building with lots of construction, and has had a history of fires, on a very busy intersection in the heat, I just think it’s completely negligent the fire hydrant is down,” added D’Andrea.
So CBS46’s Melissa Stern called the city and asked when the hydrant might be repaired.
The city sent crews from the Department of Watershed Maintenance out immediately and repaired it Tuesday afternoon.
The city spokesman added that since May of this year, the Department of Watershed Maintenance has repaired or replaced more than 1,200 hydrants throughout the city of Atlanta.
“I’m thankful they’re out to fix it, and it puts us at ease in the neighborhood that this problem is going to be addressed,” said D’Andrea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.