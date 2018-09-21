Atlanta, GA (WGCL)
Inside the chambers of Atlanta City Hall more than a dozen people spoke up in hopes of change, Thursday night.
Some wanted to change the minds of the council which plans to rename Confederate Avenue to United Avenue.
"Do not tear down confederate avenue," said David Moreland, who drove from Meriwether County to attend the listening session. "When I was a young boy and went to those schools, you were proud to be an Atlantan, proud to be a Georgian and you were darn proud to be a descendant of the confederate ancestry," he exclaimed.
Will Dean said he's lived on Confederate Avenue since 2004 and loves the name. He argued it would be too costly for homeowners and business owners to change the names on all of their documents.
Dean said he sent the city a legal cease and desist notice in regards to the name change. "I don’t believe a lot of financial consideration has been given to the people who are going to be affected by this or the gross waste of money that it will be." Dean said.
Many of the Black residents voiced disappointment and hurt that the dark history has been celebrated for so long.
They argued that "united" is a better term to bring the entire community together.
"We must not celebrate or memorialize our nation's sinful past,' said Arthur Breland, the pastor of Woodland Hills Baptist Church, which sits on East Confederate Avenue. He told Councilwoman Carla Smith that he and other local churches are planning a prayer walk on Confederate Avenue. "We will be pursuing permitting for that initiative, and we hope that we have your support as the church first begins to repent for racial injustice."
Mary Stephens summarized excerpts from a book on Confederate history as she told the audience, "Atlanta has a great and long history that should be acknowledged and not wiped away."
Thursday night's listening session attracted some of Atlanta's most influential voices. It will be the last of two public meetings before the council votes.
"Life and death are in the power of the tongue and it matters what we name ourselves,"said Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor Raphael Warnock. "As the father of a two-year-old and the pastor of the church of Martin Luther King Jr.-- Georgia’s greatest son and the greatest American-- I will say Atlanta is better than this," Warnock said before the crowd.
The official public hearing ahead of the council vote will take place Tuesday at 9:30am at Atlanta City Hall.
