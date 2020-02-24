ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --Frustrated drivers turned to CBS46 to get results for improper ticketing at a metered space near Peachtree Walk and 11th street in Midtown.
The "No parking zone" sign is still there but the numbered spot has been spray painted over. The City of Atlanta provided the following quote to CBS46:
"The City of Atlanta (COA) has instructed the parking vendor (SPPLUS) to relax enforcement on this parking space immediately. DPW has blacked out the tick-marks parking bracket at this location until the markers are permanently removed. Following the removal of the tick-marks, parking enforcement will resume. In addition, SPPLUS is performing a full on-street audit and will submit a report of their findings once completed."
Chris Hill says his family was ticketed after paying for parking at the meter.
"It had a number saying it was parking spot as well as the marked lines on the street."
Hill says he paid the meter so his dad could park his truck at spot 519 back in October.
"We went out, came back and found a ticket on his truck," said Hill. "We were kind of confused because we had paid to park because of the hours he was there. We sent in an appeal to the parking company, they denied the appeal and said I would be assigned a court date."
That is when Hill contacted CBS46 and we reached out to the City of Atlanta for answers and to push for a solution.
"There's no telling how much money the city has collected of a space that was clearly marked and the person shouldn't have gotten a ticket," said Hill.
The city told CBS46 that they are investigating and instructed the parking vendor to perform a full street audit.
