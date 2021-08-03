ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Covid cases and hospitalizations are rising once again in Georgia.
“You all also know we had a five-phase reopening plan,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “We were making great progress…”
But the delta variant changed things. The city is back to phase three of re-opening. Masks are required indoors, and capacity is limited at restaurants and stores.
“In Atlanta we are going to do everything that we need to do to make sure that people are able to weather this pandemic."
Many of you are trying to weather the pandemic while still trying to have some fun.
Several major events are scheduled in the city. The Dogwood Festival is this weekend at Piedmont Park, Dragon Con is scheduled for Labor Day weekend and Pride weekend is in October.
“Last year we were virtual and while it was very successful, it was not the same and we are ready to be back in person,” said Dan Carroll, Director of Media Engagement for Dragon Con.
Carroll said the event will be much different because of rising Covid-19 numbers. Attendance is limited to 42,500 fans, down 50 percent from what it was in 2019. The well-known parade will not be open to the public.
“We are using the same procedures for the parade that were used for the Peachtree Road Race…asking people not to attend,” he said.
Pride weekend is also in the near future. Organizers said they are keeping a close watch on covid numbers and guidelines.
“We’re going to make sure we’re increasing our hand sanitizing stations frequently,” said Wil Bryant, Atlanta Pride Committee Board Chair. “We’re also going to rework the way that we do our water stations in the park.”
A city spokesperson tells me for now, the city is permitting events at a maximum of 50 thousand people.
CBS46 asked Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University if those who are vaccinated are safely able to go to large events. He said it’s a matter of personal responsibly.
“Everybody has to make their own decision,” he said. “You look at the data, you see where things are, you can make a decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.