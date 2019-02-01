Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Super Bowl officials say building up the community here on Atlanta’s Westside is part of the lasting legacy they want to leave behind.
In a show of teamwork and forward progress The NFL Foundation, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Arthur Blank and several city and sports leaders celebrated a newly renovated J. F. Kennedy Park.
It was part of the NFL’s commitment to improving Atlanta’s historic westside.
“What we wanted to do as part of the Super Bowl was make sure that when the game is over that you feel a legacy here in this community and in Atlanta,” says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
The new park boasts a new full turf playing surface a new playground, picnic pavilion and walking paths.
Students from the area didn’t waste time trying it all out and cheering for the new partnerships for their community.
“The park that we had before, it was very historical but us being the new generation of 8th graders, this park is a new experience. It’s really a great improvement,” said cheerleader Janiyah McLaughlin.
The ball field is named after the late Eddie Murphy, the former park director and coach who ran one of the largest summer camps in the city.
“This community has gone down greatly but it is coming back slowly and I see it being a beautiful place in ten to 15 years from now,” says Murphy’s brother Clinton Murphy. “The park is the beginning. It’s a symbol of what we need to do.”
For those who’ve been the boots on the ground, trying to close the gap between the haves and have nots, this added partnership is welcome.
“We are delighted with the investment at the Legacy Park but also many of the things that need to happen to improve the community are happening,” says Westside Future Fund CEO and President John Ahmann. “From improving education outcomes at the school, the Hollis Innovation Academy, ensuring deep affordability so that long-term residents aren’t priced out of their own neighborhood. Improving health and safety. all those things are going on.”
“This is a legacy that goes back generations making sure that our communities aren’t left behind,” says Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The newly renovated John F. Kennedy Park is the result of a $2.4 million grant and partnerships committed to paying it forward here for years to come.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
