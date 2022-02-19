ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Recently Atlanta city leaders discussed how crime statistics are reported in the city.
There were some concerns made about the methods used, in particular with car 'smash and grab' crimes.
Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Bond told CBS46 that currently if there are multiple car 'smash and grabs' at the same location, the incident is statistically one crime when documented by Atlanta police.
According to Councilmember Bond, the current way of reporting the statistics is concerning because car break-ins fuel other crimes, therefore, he said each car break-in should be considered individually.
"Without accurate data, we just don't know how bad it really is," Bond said. "That might skew the number or real picture of how many car break-ins are going on in atlanta."
Atlanta Police did provide CBS46 their complete standard operating procedure on reports and report writing.
Bond also mentioned that the FBI does allow the department's current method of reporting the car 'smash and grabs'.
According to the Councilmember, there will likely be another discussion on the issue among city leaders to look at possible solutions to those concerns.
