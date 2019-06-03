MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) Marietta City Council members are ramping up conversations about enhancing security at City Hall following the mass shooting at a Virginia Beach municipal building.
Currently, a retired police officer mans a desk of security surveillance cameras at the entrance of Marietta’s City Hall.
But, council member and public works chairman Griffin Chalfant said they need more protection at the entrances. He wants the council to approve the purchase of two handheld metal detectors that would be used on council meeting days.
Chalfant said the mass shooting in Virginia Beach served as a reminder that this needs to happen soon in Marietta
“It surely made me aware of how vulnerable our public works people are,” Chalfant told CBS46’s Hayley Mason. “A person doesn't have to walk by anybody to take the elevator upstairs and go anywhere. Anywhere up there from the city manager on down.”
“I think it's a different world that we live in now and to be complacent is not a good idea,” said longtime city employee Connie Sutherland.
Guns and other weapons aren't allowed in the courthouse directly across the street from City Hall. Signs on the outside of the building indicate such, and it's clearly posted on the outside. Body scanners and metal detectors are in use immediately inside the doors. That's not the case at City Hall.
“I think it's imperative for us to do what our judges do to get into the courtroom, or to do what Cobb County's judges do to get into theirs or to get into their police department,” Chalfant said.
Each metal detector would cost about $4,000. Chalfant said they could consider full-body scanners in the future. The council plans to discuss it at a meeting next week.
