ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta's city leaders, alongside excited Southside residents, gathered in the Pittsburgh community Tuesday for the ribbon cutting of the beltline’s southside trail.
“This is so significant to have this portion of the beltline trail, the southside portion, be completed,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The event celebrated the completion of section one of the trail. In total, it stretches one mile. Next on the docket, is completion of the final three sections of this trail, which officials say will provide more sidewalks and paved paths for families in the community.
For homeowners in the surrounding area with concerns the new development will raise property taxes, the city says there is no need to fear. Officials have created a retention fund to pay 100% of property tax increases for qualifying residents.
“That fund will be expanded soon so people don’t have to worry as these beautiful projects come into the neighborhood that they will not be able to afford to stay in this community,” Mayor Bottoms explained.
Homeowners interested in applying for the program can click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.