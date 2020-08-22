ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Amidst the pandemic one of the biggest threats that faces the community is the number of people who face evictions.
President and CEO of United Way Greater Atlanta, Milton Little, says money will be distributed to 23 counties including DeKalb, Gwinnett, Atlanta, and Cobb .
“A lot of people are at risk of losing... whether it’s their apartment or their home simply because of COVID ..”, says Little.
In order to provide assistance to those in need, the City of Atlanta allocated $22 Million to Atlanta Residents through United Way.
Little says the donation will help to address “food insecurity .... financial assistance needs.”
The program will providing rental, utility, and/or security deposit assistance at a maximum household limit of $3,000.
“There are at minimum 14,000 households that are at risk and so people can expect there will be a lot of other folks trying to get this money,” Little explains.
Little says the money will only go so far and cover more than 6,700 residents.
“ there are eligibility requirements financial eligibility requirements...so again go to our website,” Little goes on to say.
To apply for assistance: www.unitedwayatlanta.org
Text the keyword C19-ERA to 898-211 to be directed to the application page.
Visit http://211online.unitedwayatlanta.org/
Call 2-1-1 to speak with a live 2-1-1 Community Connection Specialist
Between the Hours of 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
“ Will do the best we can with these dollars there are other kind of supports in the community will all rally around as many households as we can to provide as much help as possible,” Little said.
Little says the federal funds have to be spent between now starting Monday August 24 to The end of December 31, 2020.
