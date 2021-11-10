ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta announced a new program to day to get nonviolent offenders the help they need.
The Center will give a new purpose to the now-closed Atlanta City Detention Center in downtown Atlanta.
The Center will help as many as 41 people a day who would typically be taken to the county jail, the city's detention center or hospitals.
