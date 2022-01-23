ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta recently received a nearly $25,000 Federal Historic Preservation Grant to develop a Historic Context Statement for LGBTQ historic resources and preservation.
The award represents the collective efforts of several City partners including Historic Atlanta, Inc., the Midtown Neighbors Association, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Mailchimp, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation and individual donors.
Atlanta’s leading role in human and civil rights on both the national and international stage is due in large part to the contributions from our LGBTQ community over many years, Thank you to Historic Atlanta, Inc. and the many partners who have assisted this collective effort to preserve LGBTQ sites of significance and enshrine the LGBTQ community’s story in Atlanta history.
The Historic Context Statement of Atlanta’s LGBTQ sites, which will be led by the Department of City Planning, will focus on the LGBTQ rights movements since the mid-1900’s including topics like:
- The founding of gay and lesbian rights organizations;
- The development of LGBTQ-friendly nodes throughout the city;
- The LGBTQ Rights Movement since the 1970s;
- LGBTQ Arts & Culture; and
- The 1980’s AIDS epidemic.
Atlanta is joining other cities across the nation, including Los Angeles, the District of Columbia and San Francisco, in identifying and evaluating potential LGBTQ historic resources through the development of an LGBTQ historic context statement.
Federal Historic Preservation Grants are provided annually through the Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) of the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service and are administered by the State Historic Preservation Office of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
The award will be distributed by the Georgia State Historic Preservation Office.
