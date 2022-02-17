ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta officials said they are working hard to find solutions for the homeless community and the camps they set up.
“We have to find a permanent deterrent for the establishments of encampments,” said Alex Wan, Atlanta City Council member for District 6. “Really take a holistic approach and try and support them but also address the fact that these encampments can be dangerous,”
City workers along with APD cleared two homeless camps in Buckhead along i-85 on Thursday they said for safety reasons.
“A public health and safety issue right. The conditions are unsanitary, especially in the colder months we have fires being burned. And [why we need to] get these encampments cleaned up so they're no longer a hazard,” said Cpt. Jason Smith.
APD and the city of #Atlanta are currently cleaning up a number of homeless encampments near the Buckhead area. Police say this is not a direct response to the fire last night under the Piedmont road bridge. More details to come @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/S1Us7iBEOz— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) February 17, 2022
One of those fires again causing havoc on Wednesday night as firefighters battled a fire under a Buckhead bridge on Piedmont Road, started officials said by homeless people living underneath it.
This marks the third bridge fire in the area in under a year.
Thursday’s clearing efforts not a direct result of Wednesday’s bridge fire.
“This has been in the works for a couple of weeks now,” Cpt. Smith said.
Officials said discussions are ongoing about permanent solutions to the recurring homeless camps which are largely on GDOT owned land.
“It has to be initiated by the property owner and so yes I did reach out with an extra sense of urgency this morning to the board member of the Georgia Department of Transportation,” Wan said
Whilst trying figure out long term plans to help those that live at the sites.
“What we’re hoping to do this time is really partner not just with the city resources but with the non-profit community that’s doing a lot of great work. It takes time. It takes persistent effort, and we just have to be patient,” Wan said.
APD said more homeless camp clearings will happen in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.