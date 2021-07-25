UPDATE: The City of Atlanta released the following statement regarding the pool closures:
"The Department of Parks and Recreation is completing an operational assessment of all City of Atlanta outdoor pools at this time. Out of an abundance of caution for our residents and staff, it remains necessary to keep the pools closed until further notice."
Additionally, the city says these closures will not affect indoor natatoriums or splashpads.
ATLANTA (CBS46) — Effective immediately, the City of Atlanta is shutting down all public pools until further notice.
The Department of Parks and Recreation announced the closure Sunday via Twitter.
Update: July 25, 2021: All City of Atlanta pools are closed until further notice. Please stay tuned for additional updates.— ATL Parks & Rec (@ATLParksandRec) July 25, 2021
Earlier this year, the city announced entry to any public pool would be free through the summer.
The city's has 12 public outdoor pools located at: Adams Park, Anderson Park, Candler Park, Rosa L. Burney Park, Grant Park, John A. White Park, Rev. James Orange Park, Maddox Park, Pittman Park, Powell at Mozley Park, South Bend Park and Thomasville Park.
The city also has four indoor pools, including the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, the M.L. King, Jr. Recreation and Aquatic Center, Rosel Fann Recreation Center and Washington Park Recreation Center.
