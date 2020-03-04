ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) With the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia happening in Fulton County, the city of Atlanta has created a web page with everything you need to know to keep yourself safe.
The page, located on the city's website, features everything you need to know how to protect yourself and your family and key measures to take to prepare for an outbreak.
There's also plenty of others resources to utilize. A video is also attached from the CDC with helpful information to keep yourself safe.
