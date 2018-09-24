Six months later we still don't know who hacked us, the final price, what safeguards have been implemented or what was permanently lost.
The CBS46 Bulldog was first to uncover an audit that warned the city of their vulnerability months before the breach. We were the first to report the Atlanta Police Department lost valuable data which could impact the availability of investigative evidence.
Here's what we do know and what we've recently uncovered:
The ransom was not paid. A thorough search of city budget records shows the city's information management department has been going over it's monthly budges, some months by millions, to pay vendors in response to the hack.
This has cost taxpayers dearly.
One important note, the Mayor's Office tells CBS46 some of the millions spent in response to this could be recouped through insurance. So, it may be some time till we know the total price tag of this attack.
Multiple attempts to speak with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms were made to find out where the city stands, however law enforcement and staff have advised her to not speak on the issue.
