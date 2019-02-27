Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta radio host Qri Montague appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Wednesday morning on reckless driving charges.
During proceedings, the city of Atlanta decided not to prosecute her after a traffic stop in October of 2018.
Montague, a radio host at 107.9 FM, says she was just minutes from her southwest Atlanta home, when officer Lemuel Gardner pulled her over.
Her attorneys say the entire traffic stop became unlawful when then-officer Gardner pulled her over, handcuffed her and then tased her while she was in the back of the patrol car.
Officer Gardner resigned before a full APD investigation could take place.
Montague was later cited for reckless driving and released.
She appeared in court last Wednesday but the hearing was postponed. At last week's hearing, Montague's lawyers announced they'd be suing the city.
At court proceedings Wednesday morning, Montague said she was thankful this part of the process is over, and she still plans move forward with a criminal lawsuit against the former officer.
The young radio host smiled and hugged her mother and attorneys before leaving the courthouse.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
