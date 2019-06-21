ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Employees for the city of Atlanta are out in full force, cracking down on scooters in violation of new regulations.
A city of Atlanta employee was seen loading scooters into his city vehicle that were in violation of the new laws.
This comes after the Atlanta City Council passed a new ordinance in hopes of preventing injuries and traffic congestion on the e-scooters, but APD decided not to enforce it immediately.
After months of leniency, the police department rolled out a public service announcement outlining the do’s and don’ts of e-scooter use in Atlanta.
Violations can carry a fine up to $1,000 and up to six months in jail. Atlanta Police tell CBS46, they do not set the fine amounts, but they doubt courts will issue severe punishments for scooter violations.
Aside from sidewalk riding being prohibited, riders can’t use a cell phones while riding. They also cannot ride with another person on the scooter.
When parking, scooters should not block crosswalks, doorways, driveways, loading zones, or other parking spaces. They should be parked upright, and at a regular bike rack at possible.
E-scooters are not allowed at Relay bike racks, which are already marked for those bikes only.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.