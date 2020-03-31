ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an order Tuesday directing the city to start hazard pay for front-line City of Atlanta employees as the COVID-19 crisis continues across the country.
The mayor's office said eligible employees will be paid an additional $500 per month with the policy starting yesterday.
“These men and women leave their homes to keep our streets safe, ensure our communities are maintained, keep our water clean and so much more. They are putting their lives on the line and we are grateful for their service," the mayor said in a statement.
According to the administrative order, the new hazard pay policy applies to almost 5,400 front-line staffers including: sworn public safety positions and civilians performing critical watershed, aviation, solid waste, transportation, inspection, parks, and recreation, and other frontline functions.
