ATLANTA (CBS46)—Do you live in the city of Atlanta and want to know more about reporting blighted houses and city code enforcement?
Atlanta City Council member Joyce Sheperd and the Code Enforcement Commission announced the upcoming third code enforcement training academy.
The five-week academy is led by officials from the Atlanta police, ATL311, and a host of other city entities.
Citizens will learn about identifying and reporting vacant homes, overgrowth, and illegal dumping.
“Since the academy’s launch in 2019, we have graduated nearly 100 residents,” said Council Member Joyce Sheperd, who is chair of the Code enforcement Commission.
“The success of this program is a testament to the great things that can happen when we work together to improve our community.”
The program is free to Atlanta residents and pre-registration is required.
Space is limited for 60 participants and registration is open now through March 6 at www.atlantaga.gov/codeacademy
