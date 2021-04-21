ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nicole Mincey and her 12-year-old daughter got the keys to their dream home Wednesday following a ceremony celebrating the $5.5 million extensive renovations of 395 James P. Brawley Drive on the Westside.
“Oh, I’m blessed,” Mincey said. It’s part of the westside future fund initiative to provide quality, affordable housing for residents in Atlanta’s historic Westside neighborhoods.
“I always have dreamed of living somewhere nice. So, I don’t have to wonder anymore because I’ve got it,” Mincey said.
“I think that I loved it when I first saw it because my Mom showed me a video of it and my room is so big and I have a lot of room to play and watch TV,” Nicole’s daughter Ke’avin Mincey said.
The renovations feature new usable outdoor space, on-site laundry facilities and free high-speed wi-fi access. Something that even impressed the Mayor.
“This is what happens when you dream big and to walk through the apartment with Nicole and her beautiful daughter and just to see their faces full of excitement I tell you I wish we had a picture next to us of what this looked like,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottoms said.
Through further collaboration with the city, 20 units will be offered for subsidized rent through Atlanta housing’s home flex rental assistance program.
“They pay no more than 30-percent of their gross income for their housing. What I’ve learned working on the Westside you have lots of hard-working families and individuals, but they work for lower wages and sometimes they can’t afford the market rents,” Westside Future Fund President and CEO John Ahmann said.
Finally, for Nicole and her five children, it’s a place they are proud to call home.
“It’s just a whole big blessing for me and my kids,” Mincey said.
The Westside Future Fund will prioritize renting the 31-units to individuals and families with ties to the historic neighborhoods of English Avenue, Vine City, the Atlanta-University Center and Ashview Heights. This includes people who live and work in the community.
