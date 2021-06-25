ATLANTA (CBS46) — As most of the country starts to return to some sense of normalcy, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has taken another step in the same direction.
The mayor issued an executive order lifting a moratorium on the acceptance of applications for permits for outdoor events for up to 50,000 people.
"Such events may only occur in accordance with the COVID-19 mitigation requirements outlined in the COVID-19 Special Events Permit Overlay—including the designation of a health coordinator responsible for reviewing current CDC guidance and ensuring the execution of an augmented cleaning and sanitation plan," according to a release from the mayor's office.
A moratorium remains on all outdoor events for 50,000 persons or more.
"Organizers who hold permits for events for 50,000 or more persons may apply their permit fees to another event to occur within one year of the moratorium continued by this most recent order," the release continued.
This executive order opens the door to the possibility of several large events returning to the city.
The big question, however, is if the Atlanta Hawks are able to win the NBA Championship, will a large-scale parade be allowed in the city.
