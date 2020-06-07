ATLANTA (CBS46) – City of Atlanta stated no curfew Sunday night June 7, marking the second day in a row the city has lifted the 8 p.m. curfew.
No arrests were made Friday or Saturday nights after protests proved to be peaceful.
Police are expected to still monitor any crowd behavior. Sunday marks the 10th day of protests which started Friday, May 29. Last weekend protests turned violent but turned peaceful through the week.
Continue to follow CBS46.com for the latest on protest rallies and marches in metro Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.