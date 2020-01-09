ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At 16th and Mecaslin Streets in Midtown Atlanta, drivers are confused.
On Wednesday, CBS46 told you the city put up stop signs on 16th making it a four-way stop, caught off guard drivers blew right through them. Even an Atlanta Police officer rode through it.
And on Thursday, there was more confusion. It surprised our very own Sally Sears.
“Where’s the stop sign? Wasn’t there a stop sign here yesterday?” Sears asked.
And for that matter it surprised just about everyone at CBS46, including Karyn Greer.
“Am I supposed to stop here, what's going on?” Greer asked.
The two stop signs added on 16th were taken down Thursday. The intersection is right next to the CBS46 television studio.
It turns out, the city is the one confused. They mistakenly thought a work order for a traffic study meant put up stop signs. A public relations manager with the city sent the following statement:
"On Monday, DPW crews responded to a constituent's service request for a traffic study at 16th Street, NW and Mecaslin Street, NW. DPW crews mistook an inspection work order for the installation of two stop signs at this location. Upon notification of this error, the two stop signs were removed and replaced with traffic advisory signs, which will remain in place until a traffic study is completed."
So, let this be your warning that cross traffic does not stop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.