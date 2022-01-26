ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta is opening two emergency warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The centers will open on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Jan. 27 at 8 a.m. They are located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30331 and the Central Park Recreation Center at 400 Merritts Ave. NE, Atlanta, Ga. 30308.
According to the city, transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, Ga. 30303. Additional transport will be provided as needed.
