Atlanta, GA (CBS46) When the temperatures drop into the thirties with wind chills in the teens, having a warm place to go can literally be a lifesaver.
The City of Atlanta opened its first warming shelter of the season at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center Tuesday afternoon. Social service agencies bused in nearly 100 people off the streets to get blankets, cots, showers and food.
“You’ve got people out here that don’t have nowhere to go and it’s cold out here,” said one man in the shelter who did not want to be named. “I’m thankful for them doing this because I didn’t have nowhere to go tonight,” he added.
With the cold weather, brings more weather and heating related issues.
Tuesday morning, a vacant apartment building on English Avenue in Atlanta caught fire. Atlanta firefighters believe people may have been trespassing inside, trying to stay warm.
For one man on Alabama Street and Peachtree Street it was too late. Police believe he may have died partially due to the cold. Officers tell CBS46 they believe the man was also homeless.
“A few years back, I seen a guy froze out here. I seen a guy froze out here on the sidewalk. He was sleeping on the sidewalk,” said the man at the warming shelter. “This right here shows me that they trying to help somebody,” he said pointing at the warm shelter.
The shelter opened at 6 o’clock Tuesday evening for women, men, and children.
“We are also exploring some other options as we look at the inventory that we have within the city and some of our external partners to make sure we can identify and allocate additional bed spaces needed,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
The constituent services coordinator for the city says the staff will monitor the weather and possibly activate the shelter Wednesday as well.
