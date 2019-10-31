FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) An emergency warming center will open Thursday night ahead of frigid temperatures.
The warming center at Old Adamsville Recreation Center will open its doors at 9 p.m. to men, women and children. It will remain open until 10 a.m. Friday. The center is located at 3404 Delmar Lane NW. No pets are allowed.
Transportation will be provided from Gateway, located at 275 Pryor Street SW, beginning at 10 p.m.
For more information, call 404-615-4955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.