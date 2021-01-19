As coronavirus continues to ravage the U.S., the city of Atlanta and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will participate in the nationwide Memorial to Lives Lost to COVID-19.
City Hall and the canopy at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will illuminate in a light amber color.The memorial will take place in Washington D.C. and nationwide on January 19, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. (est), according to the press release.
“As our nation moves forward with this historic transition of power at our highest levels of office, it is imperative we honor those we have lost to COVID-19,” said Mayor Bottoms.
“This memorial sends a message of hope to our families and communities—particularly those of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the virus—that they are not alone and leadership at all levels of government are committed to combatting this deadly disease," she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.