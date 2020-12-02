The City of Atlanta entered a bid Tuesday to host a large-scale sporting event in 2026.
Mayor Bottoms announced that the city was making a bid for Atlanta to play host to a future FIFA World Cup.
The overall bid consisted of 23 cities across North America; however, a total of 16 cities: 10 in the United States, three in Canada, and three in Mexico will be selected by FIFA as Official Host Cities.
“Atlanta offers the best that any city can offer—rich culture and diversity, support of human rights issues and a history of successfully hosting national and international events – which makes the city a natural place to host the FIFA World Cup,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
“Thank you to the FIFA Organizing Committee for considering Atlanta as a Host City for the 2026 competition," she added.
The city is no stranger to hosting large-scale sporting events such as the historic 1996 Olympic Games, three Super Bowl games, four NCAA Men’s Final Four tournaments and 24 consecutive Southeastern Conference (SEC) football championship games.
As part of the overall Venue Selection process currently being carried out by FIFA and U.S. Soccer, the Candidate Host Cities have been tasked with conducting a thorough stakeholder engagement exercise to examine the human rights-related risks and opportunities posed for the city of Atlanta in hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to the press release.
A preliminary strategy of findings will be presented to FIFA in 2021.
If Atlanta is chosen as a host city, this strategy will be executed and built upon in the years leading up to the event in 2026, city officials CBS46 News.
