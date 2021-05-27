ATLANTA (CBS46) -- After a year without to access to city pools due to COVID – 19, all 12 of the city’s swimming pools will reopen Saturday, May 29, just in time for Memorial Day.
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that, for the first time ever, admission fees have been waived — making pools accessible to all patrons at no cost.
“After such a challenging year for communities across Atlanta, we are grateful that we can now provide free access to the city’s pools,” Bottoms said. “We ask everyone to enjoy our recreation facilities in a safe and responsible manner.”
In line with the most recent CDC COVID-19 Guidelines, capacity is limited, and masks are required upon entry and for those not swimming. There is no mask requirement for individuals actively participating in pool recreation.
“With the end of the school year approaching and summer on the horizon, this is the perfect time for residents to enjoy City of Atlanta pools,” Department of Parks and Recreation Commissioner John Dargle Jr. said.
Here’s a list of City of Atlanta pools, hours of operation and locations:
Adams Park, 1581 Lagoon Ln., SW
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Mon. - Sat.
Anderson Park, 100 Anderson Ave.
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
Candler Park, 1500 McClendon Ave., NE
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily
Grant Park, 625 Park Ave.
12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
John A. White Park, 1101 Cascade Cir., SW
12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
Maddox Park, 1142 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy., NW
12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
Pittman Park, 950 Garibaldi St., SW
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Open Daily
Powell at Mozley Park, 1690 M.L.K. Jr., Dr., NW
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.
Rev. James Orange Park, 1305 Oakland Ln., SW
12:30 - 8:00 p.m., Open Daily
Rosa L. Burney Park, 477 Windsor St.
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
South Bend Park, 2000 Lakewood Ave., SE 1
2:30pm - 7:00 p.m., Tue. - Sat.
Thomasville Park, 1750 Thomasville Dr., SE
12:30 - 7:00 p.m., Wed - Sun.
City of Atlanta COVID-19 Reopening protocols can be found here.
