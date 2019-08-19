ATLANTA (CBS46) – The city of Atlanta has proposed to work with the City of Smyrna and Cobb County to conduct air testing as a response to questions over emissions from ethylene oxide produced by Smyrna-based Sterigenics.

“The City wants to ensure that our communities have clean air,” said Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “While there is no evidence our residents have been impacted, we must do our due diligence to ensure the well-being of our families.”

Sterigenics has been under fire since July when a study by the EPD and EPA showed the facility released large amounts of the gas ethylene oxide. At least one business has announced it would leave the area around Sterigenics after the gas release was made public.

Sterigenics, located off Plant Atkinson Road near Smyrna, uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. Company leaders acknowledge that the facility released thousands of pounds of the compound into the air for years but say the company has reduced its emissions significantly since 2016.

Cobb County leaders said it will use money from its contingency fund to hire GHD Services, Inc. to do testing and consulting. The county will split the $79,200 cost with the city of Smyrna. City council members will consider the measure on August 19.

There will be a community meeting about Sterigenics at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

More on the Sterigenics controversy: