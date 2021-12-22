ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta announced they will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center opens Wednesday at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.
Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.
