The City of Atlanta will open an emergency warming center on Sunday evening in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center, located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Ave., SE, will open at 11 p.m. Sunday and remain open through 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather. Those in need of additional assistance should contact the city at 311 (inside Atlanta city limits) or 404-546-0311.
Strong gusty winds are expected to come in behind the cold front Sunday night. Those winds will usher in cold air and wind chills in the 20's throughout the day on Monday.
Monday looks cloudy, brisk and cold with temps in the 40's. Snow showers are likely in the mountains. It stays chilly on Tuesday before gradually getting milder midweek.
