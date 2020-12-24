An emergency warming center will open in the City of Atlanta on Thursday night in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center will open at 6 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E.
The operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather.
Those who need of additional assistance can contact the city by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta city limits) or 404-546-0311.
