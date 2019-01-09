ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The City of Atlanta announced that it will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW, Atlanta, GA 30331.
The center will open Wednesday, January 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and close Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
The warming center will reopen Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.
Transportation will be provided by Fulton County from Gateway, 275 Pryor Street, beginning at 6 pm. Men, women and children are welcome.
For more information, please contact the Office of Constituent Services at 404-330-6023. Assistance information may also be obtained by contacting ATL311 by dialing 3-1-1 or 404-546-0311.
