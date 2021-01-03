The city of Atlanta announced it will open its warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
According to a press release, the center will open Sunday night at 11:00 p.m.
The center will remain open until Monday at 8:30 a.m.
The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312.
