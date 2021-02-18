The City of Atlanta announced Thursday that it will open an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center located at the the former Ramada Hotel on the 400 block of Capitol Avenue will open Thursday night at 11:00 p.m. and will remain open through Friday at 11:00 a.m.
Operations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
The complete schedule is listed below.
Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 – 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 – 11:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.
Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.