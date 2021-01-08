The city of Atlanta announced Friday that it will open an emergency warming center anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center will open on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and will remain open through Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
Operations are expected to resume in the evening on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and will remain open through Sunday at 9:30 a.m, according to city officials.
The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312.
City officials say the operation schedule is subject to change in accordance with local weather.
Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311.
