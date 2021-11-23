ATLANTA (CBS46) --The city of Atlanta announced Tuesday that it will open an emergency warming center anticipation of frigid temperatures.
The center will open tonight at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open through Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7:00 a.m.
The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center on Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta.
City officials say transportation will be provided at 8:00 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located on Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.
