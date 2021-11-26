Man in cold

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta will open an emergency warming center Friday night in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The city announced the emergency shelter will open at 8 p.m. and remain available through Saturday morning at 7 a.m. on Nov. 27.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Lane in northwest Atlanta.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor Street in southwest Atlanta.

