ATLANTA (CBS46) — The City of Atlanta will open up a warming center Saturday night ahead of the cold temperatures expected overnight.
The center will open Saturday night at 11 p.m. and will remain open until 7 a.m. Sunday.
The center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln. NW, in Atlanta. Transportation will be provided at 10:30 p.m. from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW.
No word yet on if the warming center will be reopened Sunday night.
For the latest forecast from CBS46, you can click here.
