BROOKHAVEN, GA (CBS46)--The City of Brookhaven announced its paving schedule for its 2020 road improvement projects.
Crews began on Sunland Drive on Monday, April 27, according to a press release from the city.
The first streets to see new asphalt over the next four weeks, weather permitting: Sunland Drive, Victor Road, Shadecrest Drive, Green Meadows Lane, and Woody Trail.
“Thanks to the emphasis we have placed on improving our roadways for several years now, Brookhaven has some of the best road surfaces in the metro Atlanta area, if not the entire state,” said Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst. “The progress we are making improves the quality of life for our residents and the hundreds of thousands of people who pass through Brookhaven on their daily commute. I thank the voters who approved the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that provides infrastructure funding throughout DeKalb County”
On March 10, the Brookhaven City Council unanimously approved a contract with Atlanta Paving and Concrete for paving 15 streets of almost five lane-miles in the amount of $2,454,471, the city announced.
“The Public Works Department took to heart the City Council's desire to have the best streets in the state. Brookhaven will complete the five-year paving plan (2017-2021) this year,” said City Manager Christian Sigman. “We will finish it a full year ahead of schedule, which allows us to begin our next five-year plan a year early.”
Brookhaven wrapped up its 2019 paving schedule with the completion of Winchester Trail and Clearview Drive.
“In four years, we paved nearly 52 lane-miles on 142 streets, using the Pavement Condition Index to prioritize projects with available funding,” said Public Works Director Hari Karikaran. “Since that time, we’ve always been working ahead of schedule, and plowing any cost savings back into the paving list. Since the incorporation of the City, we have resurfaced nearly 102 lane-miles of the street, which represents 41% of all of the City streets in Brookhaven, which is a giant achievement for a new City.”
