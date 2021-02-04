The city of Brookhaven announced Thursday the cancellation of the Lynwood Park Community Day, planned for May 1, due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
“For over 40 years, Lynwood Park Community Day has been an annual day of celebration when the community gathers and remembers the historic importance of Lynwood. That is why canceling this year’s event was such a difficult decision, but the committee must prioritize the health and safety of all,” said District 1 Councilwoman Linley Jones who represents the Lynwood Park community.
“Next year, we hope to be beyond this pandemic and to hold this important community celebration in the usual, joyous way," Jones added.
The Lynwood Park Community Day is an annual celebration of the Lynwood Park neighborhood, which was established in the early 1930s and was the first Black subdivision in DeKalb County, according to the press release.
“Although the Lynwood Park Community Day is canceled for this year, we encourage everyone to safely enjoy Lynwood Park and its amenities until we can celebrate together again,” said Jones.
“When we get out of the pandemic, hopefully by this summer, we are going to have one hell of a celebration in Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Ernst.
For local COVID-19 statistics and more guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the State and County health departments, visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.