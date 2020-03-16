BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (CBS46) -- The City of Brookhaven on Monday suspended dine-in service at restaurants and bars. Take-out and delivery is still available and still encouraged at this time.
The order also includes venues that provide entertainment, such as movie theaters and is part of the city’s effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus and promote social distancing.
On Saturday, Brookhaven City Hall was closed to the public, due to a city hall employee testing positive for coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.